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Yankees' Trent Grisham: Goes deep at Rogers Centre

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Grisham went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during the Yankees' 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.

Gerrit Cole and Shane Bieber were locked in a pitchers' duel Friday, but Grisham was responsible for the game's first run with a 359-foot solo homer in the sixth inning. Grisham has been white hot at the plate as of late, having gone 10-for-21 with four home runs, eight RBI and three doubles over his last five games. He's up to a .740 OPS with seven steals, 16 home runs and 51 RBI across 407 plate appearances this season.

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