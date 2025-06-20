Grisham went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a double and a second run scored in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

Grisham put the Yankees ahead with his 14th homer of the season and first since May 30, a 408-foot blast off Tyler Anderson in the second inning. The 28-year-old Grisham had cooled off at the plate prior to Thursday's contest, going just 4-for-22 in his last six games. Overall, he's batting .245 with an .823 OPS, 30 RBI and 35 runs scored across 245 plate appearances this year.