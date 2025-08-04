default-cbs-image
Grisham is not in the Yankees' starting lineup against the Rangers on Monday.

Grisham will begin Monday's game on the bench after going 3-for-9 with two home runs and four RBI during the Yankees' three-game weekend series against the Marlins. Austin Slater, Cody Bellinger and Amed Rosario will man the outfield left to right for the Yankees in Monday's series opener.

