Yankees' Trent Grisham: Idle Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grisham is not in the Yankees' starting lineup against the Rangers on Monday.
Grisham will begin Monday's game on the bench after going 3-for-9 with two home runs and four RBI during the Yankees' three-game weekend series against the Marlins. Austin Slater, Cody Bellinger and Amed Rosario will man the outfield left to right for the Yankees in Monday's series opener.
