Yankees' Trent Grisham: Idle versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grisham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
With southpaw Martin Perez on the bump for Chicago, the left-handed-hitting Grisham will retreat to the bench. Cody Bellinger will slide over from a corner-outfield spot to occupy center field Sunday in Grisham's stead.
More News
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Hits grand slam in rout•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Continues power surge•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Leads off with homer Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Pops two solo shots Sunday•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Goes yard twice in win•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Crosses plate four times in win•