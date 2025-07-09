Grisham is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

The left-handed-hitting Grisham will head to the bench for the second day in a row, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers. Though he produced three hits in his most recent start Sunday against the Mets and owns an .826 OPS for the season, Grisham may be shifting into more of a fourth-outfielder role while the Yankees make finding playing time for Jasson Dominguez more of a priority. Dominguez will be included in the lineup Wednesday for the seventh time in eight games.