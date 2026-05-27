Yankees' Trent Grisham: Posts three hits, including homer

Grisham went 3-for-7 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in a 15-1 victory versus the Royals on Tuesday.

Grisham got in on a huge offensive performance by New York, and he was one of nine Yankees to log multiple hits. The outfielder picked up his first RBI on a groundout in the third inning and added a 414-foot solo shot in the seventh. Grisham has been hitting well of late, batting .435 (10-for-23) over his past six games to lift his season average just over the Mendoza Line to .201. However, Tuesday's two RBI were his first over that six-game span.