Grisham is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Rays.

Grisham started the first three games of the series and slugged a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 win in 11 innings, but he'll get a breather for Thursday's matinee. The Yankees will go with Cody Bellinger in center field in the series finale.

