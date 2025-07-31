Yankees' Trent Grisham: Resting up Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grisham is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Rays.
Grisham started the first three games of the series and slugged a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 win in 11 innings, but he'll get a breather for Thursday's matinee. The Yankees will go with Cody Bellinger in center field in the series finale.
