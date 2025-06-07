default-cbs-image
Grisham is not in the Yankees' starting lineup against the Red Sox on Saturday.

Grisham has gone 3-for-22 with three runs, five walks and eight strikeouts over his last six games. Jasson Dominguez, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge will man the outfield for the Yankees on Saturday while Grisham starts the game in the dugout.

