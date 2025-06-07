Yankees' Trent Grisham: Sitting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grisham is not in the Yankees' starting lineup against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Grisham has gone 3-for-22 with three runs, five walks and eight strikeouts over his last six games. Jasson Dominguez, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge will man the outfield for the Yankees on Saturday while Grisham starts the game in the dugout.
More News
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Launches homer Friday•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Not starting Sunday•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Getting rest Saturday•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Two homers in three-hit game•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Heading to bench Sunday•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Belts two-run homer as pinch hitter•