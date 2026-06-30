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Yankees' Trent Grisham: Slated for activation Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Grisham (hamstring) will play a rehab game with Double-A Somerset on Wednesday before being activated from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Grisham has been shelved since mid-June with a right hamstring strain. He will be given one rehab game to knock some rust off before returning to the Yankees' lineup ahead of the weekend series against the Twins, barring any setbacks. Once reinstated, Grisham will serve as the team's primary center fielder.

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