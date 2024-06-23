Grisham is starting in center field and batting ninth for Sunday's series finale against Atlanta.
Grisham will get the start Sunday with Giancarlo Stanton landing on the injured list with a left hamstring strain. With Grisham in the outfield, Aaron Judge will serve as the designated hitter and bat third against Atlanta southpaw Max Fried.
More News
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Pops homer off bench•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Drawing start in series finale•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Provides timely home run•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Snaps long hitless stretch•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Back in bench role•
-
Yankees' Trent Grisham: Nabs fourth straight start•