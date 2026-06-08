Yankees' Trent Grisham: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday

Grisham went 3-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI and a stolen base against Boston in a 6-1 win Sunday.

Grisham paced the Yankees with his three hits, including a run-scoring single in the eighth inning. The veteran outfielder extended his on-base streak to 10 games, during which he's batting .350 (14-for-40) with two homers, eight runs, six RBI and two thefts. Grisham was batting a paltry .151 through 30 contests at the end of the April, but he's hit a solid .281 over 32 games since to lift his season slash line to .222/.335/.401.