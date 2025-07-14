Warren (6-5) suffered the loss Sunday against the Cubs, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over 5.1 innings with one strikeout.

Warren held his own across 88 pitches against a Chicago lineup that entered this contest ranked second in total runs scored. All of the damage against the New York right-hander's line came via the longball. Warren gave up a solo shot to Michael Busch in the second while the second run he yielded happened when reliever Ian Hamilton allowed a two-run blast in the sixth, permitting a runner stranded by Warren to score. Even with an eight-run disaster against Toronto on July 2 in the mix, Warren has been a viable fantasy arm since the beginning of June, pitching to a 3.94 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 43:20 K:BB across 43.1 innings. Through 95.1 total frames, the 26-year-old sports a 4.63 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 112:44 K:BB while conceding nine homers.