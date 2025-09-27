Warren (9-8) collected the win in Friday's 8-4 contest against the Orioles, yielding four runs on six hits and one walk over five frames with seven strikeouts.

The Yankees rookie allowed multiple homers for only the fourth time this season out of 33 starts. Warren conceded a three-run long ball to Jordan Westburg in the third before being chased from the game in the sixth by a Tyler O'Neill solo shot. The 26-year-old wraps his regular season with a 4.44 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 171:65 K:BB across 162.1 total innings. Warren should feature in the New York rotation throughout the team's postseason run.