Yankees' Will Warren: Gives up three runs in loss

Warren (8-5) took the loss against St. Louis on Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five across 5.1 innings.

Warren and Andre Pallante were locked in a pitcher's duel Wednesday, with neither team scoring through the first four innings. However, Warren yielded three runs in the fifth frame, and he did not receive enough run support from his Yankees teammates to avoid the loss. He now sits at a 4.18 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 114:37 K:BB over 114 innings this season. Warren's next start is lined up for next week at home against Seattle.