Warren did not factor into the decision Sunday against St. Louis, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk across 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

While Warren couldn't make it out of the fifth inning Sunday, the right-hander still hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in any of his last five starts -- he's posted a 1.93 ERA in that span (28 innings). Overall, the 26-year-old Warren is 7-5 with a 4.25 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 143:55 K:BB across 26 starts (127 innings) this season. He's currently lined up to face the Red Sox at home his next time out.