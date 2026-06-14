Yankees' Will Warren: Goes four innings Sunday

Warren did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on eight hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out one.

While Warren managed to work his way around significant damage Sunday, he'd only make it through four innings after throwing 98 pitches. The right-hander has failed to make it through five innings in consecutive starts after posting a 2.78 ERA over 22.2 innings in his previous four outings. Overall, Warren is 7-1 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 76:24 K:BB across 14 starts (72.2 innings) this season. He's currently lined up to face the Reds at home in his next outing.