Warren (9-6) earned the win Sunday over the Red Sox, allowing a run on six hits and a walk across seven innings. He struck out seven.

Warren was sharp Sunday, as he logged just his second quality start in his last six outings, while the Yankees provided more than enough run support in a 16-1 victory. The win is just the second for Warren since May 31. Overall, the right-hander sports a 4.23 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP and 133:46 K:BB across 134 innings this season. Warren's currently in line to face the Padres on the road his next time out.