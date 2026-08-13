Yankees' Will Warren: Punished by long ball Wednesday

Warren took a no-decision against the Mariners on Wednesday, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks in four innings. He struck out three.

The ball was flying out of Yankee Stadium early and often Wednesday, and Warren served up three home runs on the evening. The right-hander is fighting to keep his rotation spot for when both Carlos Rodon (elbow) and Clarke Schmidt (elbow) return to action, but he's scuffled to a 5.87 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 47:22 K:BB over 11 starts since the beginning of June (53.2 innings). Warren will carry a 4.42 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 117:41 K:BB across 118 innings for the season into his next scheduled outing in Baltimore.