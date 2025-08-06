Warren didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing three hits and three walks in five shutout innings. He struck out five.

Tuesday marked the fifth scoreless start of the year for Warren, though he did walk a trio of batters for the fourth time in his last five outings. The 26-year-old right-hander worked around three doubles allowed, and he also threw just 52 of his 98 pitches for strikes en route to an impressive performance. Warren has a 4.44 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 133:54 K:BB over 115.2 innings, and he'll try to build on Tuesday's showing next week at home versus the Twins.