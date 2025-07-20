Warren did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks over 3.2 innings against Atlanta. He struck out five.

The right-hander didn't make it out of the fourth inning Saturday, giving up home runs to Michael Harris and Ozzie Albies in the process. Warren came into the outing with solid underlying metrics (3.40 FIP) despite a 4.63 ERA, but this performance didn't offer signs of positive regression. Through 99 innings this season, the 26-year-old now holds a 4.91 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 21 starts.