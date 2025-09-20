Warren (8-8) took the loss against the Orioles on Friday, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Warren gave up a solo shot in the second inning but was otherwise steady, with two unearned runs in the sixth stemming from a pair of Orioles errors. Despite getting tagged for six runs Sunday, the 26-year-old has now held opponents to two earned runs or fewer in four of his past five starts while working at least five frames each time. He'll take a 4.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 164:64 K:BB across 157.1 innings into a home matchup with the White Sox next week.