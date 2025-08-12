Warren (7-5) earned the win Monday against the Twins, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over 6.2 innings.

The New York right-hander dominated Minnesota in this 85-pitch outing, with all the damage given up coming on two solo homers -- Byron Buxton in the sixth and Trevor Larnach in the seventh. Warren managed to secure his fifth quality start of the season, as he's notched two in his last four appearances. Across 122.1 total innings, the 26-year-old now sports a 4.34 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 140:54 K:BB while conceding 14 long balls. Warren currently lines up to make his next start at St. Louis this weekend.