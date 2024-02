Payne had 15 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 24 minutes during Monday's 123-121 victory over Cleveland.

Payne, platoon center Mo Bamba and rookie Ricky Council were the only players to see meaningful minutes off Philadelphia's bench, with the 76ers utilizing an eight-man rotation Monday. Payne stepped up and contributed offensively, but he's unlikely to deliver consistent sixth-man production moving forward.