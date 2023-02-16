Melton recorded 17 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 win over Cleveland.

Melton bounced back following three straight outings in which he didn't score more than five points. Even though he's been quite inconsistent with his scoring figures of late, his role as a starter seems to be set in stone as head coach Doc Rivers prefers to keep Tyrese Maxey as the primary scoring option in the second unit. Melton is averaging 8.4 points per game while shooting 44.8 percent from three-point range across eight February contests.