Melton registered zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 24 minutes during Thursday's 95-86 loss to the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Melton missed all five of his shot attempts, coming up empty as the 76ers fell at home to the Celtics. While he was his usual self on the defensive end, Melton simply couldn't get anything going in the scoring column. He isn't someone who needs to score a lot of points, but at this point, ending with zero is certainly discouraging.