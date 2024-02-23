Melton (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Coach Nick Nurse said Thursday that Melton will play in Friday's matchup, and the guard's probable designation echoes Nurse's optimism. Assuming Melton can play, it wouldn't be surprising to see him face a minute restriction.
