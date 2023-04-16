Harden ended Saturday's 121-101 victory over the Nets in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with 23 points (8-21 FG, 7-13 3Pt), four rebounds, 13 assists and one steal across 36 minutes.

Harden led the league in assists during the regular season and made sure to continue that excellent playmaking display in the playoffs, as he racked up a strong double-double despite needing 21 shots to score 23 points. With Joel Embiid operating as Philadelphia's main scoring weapon as long as he's available, look for Harden to thrive as an elite playmaking while also being a reliable scorer that should hover around the 20-point mark most of the time.