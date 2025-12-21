McCain closed Saturday's 121-114 victory over the Mavericks with 12 points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals over 30 minutes.

McCain played a season-high 30 minutes during the win as the 76ers were without Paul George (rest), Joel Embiid (illness/knee) and Kelly Oubre (knee). The second-year guard also tied his season high in assists. He's now scored in double figures in back-to-back games after failing to do so in five consecutive contests. This year, McCain is averaging 7.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 18.6 minutes per game.