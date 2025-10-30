76ers' Jared McCain: Practiced with team Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCain (thumb) practiced with the team Thursday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
McCain has been sidelined to start the season from thumb surgery and his spectacular rookie season ended short due to a torn meniscus, but it is encouraging to see him back in practice. He is projected to return to make his season debut in early November but unless news come out that may alter that timeline, expect him to be back on the court by then.