Embiid generated 28 points (10-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 25 minutes of Wednesday's 131-110 win over the Wizards.

Embiid's 25 minutes played were tied for his fewest since returning from a nine-game absence Nov. 30. Still, he had another highly productive offensive game. He knocked down 71.4 percent of his field goal attempts and scored at least 25 points for the sixth time in seven games. During that seven-game stretch., Embiid is averaging 28.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 blocks across 33.7 minutes.