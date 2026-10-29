Embiid closed Wednesday's 114-109 win over the Pacers with 21 points (9-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 39 minutes.

Embiid continued his strong start to the season, recording his third double-double in four appearances. He has been a borderline top 50 player thus far, averaging 21.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 combined steals and blocks. However, while the production has been fantastic, the fact that he has averaged 35.6 minutes per game could be cause for concern moving forward. He played 39 minutes in Wednesday's win, barely leaving the floor during the second half. If you have reservations when it comes to his long-term availability, now might be a good time to try and execute a sell-high.