76ers' Joel Embiid: Doubtful for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Embiid (knee) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Philadelphia gave Embiid the night off for right knee injury management Tuesday against the Wizards, and he'll likely sit for a second straight time Thursday. It's possible the 76ers are preparing for him to play in the second leg of this back-to-back set Friday against the Bucks, but nothing is set in stone given his troublesome injury history. Andre Drummond is likely going to be relied upon heavily Thursday.