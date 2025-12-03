Embiid (knee) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Philadelphia gave Embiid the night off for right knee injury management Tuesday against the Wizards, and he'll likely sit for a second straight time Thursday. It's possible the 76ers are preparing for him to play in the second leg of this back-to-back set Friday against the Bucks, but nothing is set in stone given his troublesome injury history. Andre Drummond is likely going to be relied upon heavily Thursday.