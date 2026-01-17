Embiid totaled 33 points (10-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 117-115 loss to the Cavaliers.

Embiid continued his strong run of play Friday, though it wasn't enough to lift the 76ers to a win. The big man has raised his level as of late, averaging 27.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 blocks in 27.5 minutes per game over his past 10 appearances. While his three-point shooting has lagged at 25.3 percent from deep across 22 games this season, Embiid has otherwise been highly effective when on the floor.