Embiid (ankle) was spotted going through warmups ahead of Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks, Paul Hudrick of Liberty Ballers reports.

Embiid is still listed as questionable. However, his presence during warmups is an encouraging sign regarding his availability for Game 3. If Embiid suffers a setback and can't get on the floor, Andre Drummond and Adem Bona would likely continue to share time at the five.