Embiid (knee) went through Tuesday's practice, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Coach Nick Nurse didn't go into details about Embiid, so fantasy managers will have to wait until the official injury report is released Tuesday night to gauge his status for Wednesday against the Raptors. Embiid has missed the past four games for the 76ers, but he's been practicing with the team since Sunday and appears to be moving in the right direction.