Embiid (knee) will remain on the sidelines for Friday's game in Detroit.

Embiid is still being listed as day-to-day after further testing revealed no structural damage to his right knee, but the fact that he required testing and is now set to miss his third straight game is concerning. Andre Drummond should continue to start in his absence with Adem Bona operating as his backup. Embiid's next chance to play will come Monday at home against the Clippers.