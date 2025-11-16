Embiid (knee) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Embiid is trending in the right direction following a three-game absence due to a right knee issue. The Sixers are expected to provide an update on the star big man's status for Monday's game against the Clippers by Sunday night. If Embiid joins Adem Bona (ankle) on the sidelines Monday, Andre Drummond, Dominick Barlow and Trendon Watford are candidates for increased minutes.