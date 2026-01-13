Embiid (knee) is probable to play Wednesday versus the Cavs, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid returned from a one-game absence for Monday's win over the Raptors and finished with 27 points (9-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and seven turnovers across 36 minutes. He'll look to keep it going Wednesday and managers can expect to get official confirmation on Embiid's status closer to tipoff.