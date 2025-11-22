Embiid continues to progress in his recovery from a right knee injury and remains day-to-day, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid has missed the 76ers' last six games due to right knee soreness. It seems like he's inching closer to a return, though it doesn't appear likely that will take place Sunday against the Heat. With Embiid and Adem Bona (ankle) sidelined, Andre Drummond, Trendon Watford and Dominick Barlow will continue to see the majority of minutes at the center position.