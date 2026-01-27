Embiid (knee, rest) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Embiid sat out the first leg of this back-to-back set Monday against the Hornets, and the 76ers ended up getting blown out. However, Embiid appears to be dealing with some soreness, and he's not considered a lock to suit up for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's held out, the 76ers will likely lean on Andre Drummond and Adem Bona again.