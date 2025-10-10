Embiid (knee) won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Magic, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid has been spotted going through five-on-five drills, but the big man has yet to suit up during preseason action. His last chance for game action before the regular season begins will be Friday, Oct. 17, against the Timberwolves. It's also unclear when Paul George (knee), Jared McCain (thumb) and Quentin Grimes (personal) will be ready for game action, but VJ Edgecombe (hip) is considered day-to-day.