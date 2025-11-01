Embiid produced 20 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and four turnovers in 25 minutes during Friday's 109-108 loss to the Celtics.

This was a season-high in minutes for Embiid, who has looked a little better with each game this season. He did take an elbow to the face from Derrick White, but he was able to play through it, so that shouldn't be something that impacts his status for Sunday's game in Brooklyn.