Embiid notched 30 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-13 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 104-101 win over the Hawks.

Embiid shot 50.0 percent from the field and finished with an impressive stat line across the board after missing his team's last four contests due to a sprained right foot. The big man has been playing at an MVP level so far this season, averaging 32.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 blocks through 13 matchups.