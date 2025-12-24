Embiid chipped in 27 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 loss to the Nets.

Embiid was cleared to return Tuesday from a two-game absence while working through an illness and knee injury. He came out firing with 19 points in the first half, and while he briefly left for the locker room after appearing to aggravate a knee injury in the third quarter, he was cleared to return in the same frame. Embiid has played in five of the 76ers' nine games since Dec. 2, and over that span he has averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 blocks over 29.6 minutes per game. The 76ers' next game takes place Friday against the Bulls, which gives Embiid more time to rest and recover ahead of that contest.