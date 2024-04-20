Head coach Nick Nurse said Embiid (knee) will go through his usual pre-game workouts to determine his availability for Saturday's series opener against the Knicks, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Embiid is officially listed as questionable due to the same injury that kept him sidelined for two months of the regular season, but barring a notorious setback during his pre-game routine, he's expected to be available and handle his regular workload. Embiid is averaging 29.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across 31.8 minutes per game in the six games he's played in since returning to the hardwood.