Edwards sustained a sprained left ankle during Tuesday's practice, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

The severity of the ankle injury is unclear, though Edwards can be considered questionable at best for Thursday's contest against Boston until the Sixers provide another update. The 21-year-old has received an increased role of late, and over his last 10 outings (nine starts), he has averaged 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals across 28.9 minutes per game. If Edwards is sidelined, Ricky Council and Quentin Grimes could see an uptick in playing time.