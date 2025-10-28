76ers' Justin Edwards: Starting Tuesday
Edwards will start in Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
The 21-year-old forward will supplant Jabari Walker in the starting lineup Tuesday. Edwards has appeared in two regular-season games, averaging 7.0 points and 1.0 rebounds across 15.5 minutes per contest.
