Edwards won't return to Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to a rib contusion, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.
Edwards exited the game briefly in the first half but returned quickly. However, this time, he won't return to the hardwood. He finished the game with five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), a rebound, a steal and a block across 11 minutes.
