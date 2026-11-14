Philadelphia recalled Philon from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Friday.

Philon took advantage of his time in G League to gain minutes of action in Friday's game against the Maine Celtics, performing not far from a triple-double with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. The guard now heads back to the parent team to bolster the squad's depth behind Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Anfernee Simons. At the NBA level, Philon is averaging 2.1 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 5.6 minutes per contest.