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76ers' Labaron Philon: Struggles from deep in SL loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Philon produced 15 points (7-24 FG, 1-13 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 99-92 Summer League loss to the Magic.

Philon logged a heavy workload but struggled to find his shot, particularly from beyond the arc. Even so, the Alabama product made his presence felt elsewhere, leading the 76ers with six assists while matching teammate Amani Lyles for the team lead with six rebounds. Philon is averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals across four Summer League outings.

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